Safe Easter Week With Masks



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to be active, the Ministry of Health (SSJ) reiterates the importance of maintaining the proper use of masks during Holy Week and Easter in order to reduce the transmission of infections and avoid 'waves' of the disease after the holiday period.

According to the preventive measures in force, the use of masks should be maintained both in public and enclosed spaces; in addition to frequent hand washing, use of alcohol gel and complete vaccination schedules against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In order to facilitate and bring the biological vaccine closer to the population, starting tomorrow there will be health centers open for vaccination against COVID-19 during the holiday period, some of them including Holy Thursday and Good Friday, which can be visited without appointment during the morning hours (from 9:00 to 14:00 hours).

It is requested to come with the required documentation: vaccination record that can be downloaded from the federal page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, proof of the last dose (if applicable), CURP and original identification.

Those over 18 years of age will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Latecomers can take advantage of the opportunity to come for their first dose; for the second dose (at least two months after receiving the first dose) and for the booster (more than four months after the last dose).

The vaccination strategy continues to advance in the state. During the 14th epidemiological week of this year (April 3-9), 69,972 doses of different vaccines were administered in Jalisco; of which 50,451 received the AstraZeneca Laboratories vaccine (boosters, second and first doses in adults).

During the same period, 19,996 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech (for adolescents), 260 doses of Cansino (single dose) and 65 doses of Sinovac (for pending second doses) were also administered.

The SSJ asks the population to be attentive to the page vacunación.jalisco.gob.mx and the social networks of the agency, where the calls are announced. More details of the vaccination days in force in AMG and in inland municipalities can be consulted at: https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/ruta-de-la-vacunacion/