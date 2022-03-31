San Juan De Dios Market Goes Up In Flames

Officials from Civil Protection Jalisco in coordination with elements from other security and emergency police forces extinguished the raging fire at the San Juan de Dios Market.

Elements of the National Guard, Municipal Medical Services, Red Cross and the Emergency Medical Attention System participated in the actions.

Civil Protection elements from Guadalajara, Tonalá, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco and Zapopan also had to intervene and managed to contain the fire that started around 2:30 a.m. this Thursday at the San Juan de Dios Market.

So far the causes of the fire are unknown and it is important to mention that no people were injured as a result of this incident.

It is worth mentioning that the State Electricity Commission (CFE) also joined the work by cutting electricity in the area to avoid risks.

The government of the state of Jalisco also informed the population that the accesses to line two of the light train at the San Juan de Dios station will remain closed.

The population is asked to avoid the area, to keep informed through official channels and in case of any emergency 911



After the voracious fire in the San Juan de Dios Market early Thursday morning, the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus, announced that there will be economic support of between 10,000 and 30,000 pesos for the affected tenants depending of the needs of each one.



The fire started early Thursday morning and was contained and controlled around seven o'clock in the morning.

There, 384 stores were affected, according to the mayor, who also said that the fire may have started due to a short circuit caused by the use of the so-called "diablitos" in a stall.