Scam Through The WhatsApp Social Network



WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging application in the world. Millions of people rely on it to have private conversations and exchange personal information. Its success is such that now it is also common for companies to use it to contact customers and that is why a new form of scam is circulating and many are falling for it.

On other occasions we have warned you about fake messages that want you to believe that a company is celebrating its anniversary and will give away prizes if you follow a series of steps, including forwarding the message, clicking on a link and sharing data to receive your reward.

But the new scam that is circulating on WhatsApp does not have to do with winning tennis or airtime, but with the possibility of getting a great job in one of the most recognized companies in the world: Amazon.

As we already mentioned, it is not uncommon for companies to contact each other through WhatsApp. However, if you receive a job offer that, in addition to seeming too good, you simply did not apply for, be very careful.

And is that in recent weeks many users have reported receiving a message via WhatsApp offering to work at Amazon.

The number from which the message comes from is not verified, that is, it is a random number, which cannot be directly related to the company. Remember that when it comes to business, WhatsApp warns us that we are communicating with a company, and that it is a Business profile.

The previous point could already make us suspicious, but what if it is a Human Resources employee who is contacting us from his personal number?

According to what users have shared on social networks, the message offers a salary of between 20 and 80 thousand pesos per month, the best part, it is a job that will only take you 1 hour a day.

"We are an Amazon network marketing alliance. We are hiring a part time team as long as you have a smart phone. 1 hour a day. Monthly salary from 20,000 to 80,000 Mexican pesos. WhatsApp contact."

Anyone would be interested in applying for a job like that but, as they say, "if it's too good to be true it's most likely a lie". And in this case it is.

In Tech Bit we also detected another message offering the same salary for a part-time job where it only specifies that you need to be over 22 years old, but not the company offering the job.

There are many people who have received the message, so the Cyber Police of Mexico City has already issued an alert to ask to ignore these job offers.

In case you click on the link in the message or contact the person who wrote you, you risk being scammed. Criminals could steal your data and then extort you or impersonate you. Or your cell phone could end up with a virus that can, from showing you ads to get all your information.

Therefore, the recommendation is not to open any link; do not reply to the message or call the sender; block and report the number from the WhatsApp application.

It is also a good idea to report the number to the Cyber Police. To do so you can call 55 52425100, extension 5086 or send an email to: policíThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .