Significant Economic Revenue From Tourism



The Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco announced the impact of the tourism sector on the growth and economic development of the state during 2022, largely due to the contribution of Puerto Vallarta as its main destination, even on the Mexican Pacific coast.



From January to December alone, Jalisco registered a revenue of 73 billion 691 million pesos (mdp), which represents an 8% increase compared to 2019; with an influx of 30.5 million people and an average hotel occupancy of 54%, in the main tourist destinations of the entity: Costalegre, Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala Riviera and the Magical Towns.



That year, Puerto Vallarta reached an average hotel occupancy rate of 72%, received 40,400 million pesos in economic revenue and was visited by 5.9 million people.



It is worth mentioning that during the Christmas vacations alone (December 19 to 25, 2022), Puerto Vallarta presented a hotel occupancy rate of 81.8% according to Datatur, which positioned the destination during that period as the first place in occupancy at a national level.



On the other hand, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Zone had an influx of 15.8 million people and managed to capture more than 27 billion pesos in economic revenue, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 49%.



IT WAS A POSITIVE YEAR



In view of this, the head of Secturjal, Vanessa Pérez Lamas, said that "this is very good news for the people of Jalisco, it is a positive closing of the year that reflects all the coordinated effort that was made in 2022 for tourism promotion, maritime and air connectivity, improvement of infrastructure, hotel offerings and tourism services that we have throughout the State".



And he added that "that 8% increase over the 2019 figures, is thanks to all the joint work that has been done with the entire sector. And we are going for more to continue strengthening tourism".

