Singer Vicente Fernandez Dies



Vicente Fernández passed away this Sunday at the age of 81 in a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, informed sources close to the artist's family. "We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am," was posted on the Instagram account of the singer, actor and producer, born on February 17, 1940. El Charro de Huentitán was hospitalized in the intensive care area of Hospital Country 2000. He was convalescing due to a fall suffered in his bedroom at his ranch Los Tres Potrillos, located on the highway to Guadalajara. "It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great trajectory of music and to give it all for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. "ChenteSigueSigueSiendoElRey," the message added.

Vicente Fernández was a Jalisco native who was characterized by his altruism and in the case of Puerto Vallarta he came to the city to sing to raise funds in the late nineties. May he rest in peace.

Vicente Fernández was a ranchera singer, businessman, record producer and actor. He was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. Also known by the nicknames Chente, El Rey de la Música Ranchera, El Rey, El Charro De Huentitán and El Hijo Del Pueblo. Throughout his musical career, Vicente Fernández received three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Mexican regional artists of all time.