Six Commemorative Coins Are Launched

For the bicentennial of Mexico's Independence Day

On the occasion of the Bicentennial of Mexico's Independence, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced the release of six commemorative coins. Three of these coins are bimetallic and three are silver, with denominations of 10 and 20 pesos. Thus, to celebrate the Bicentennial of Mexico's Independence, there will not only be an exhibition, but also six commemorative coins with denominations of 20 and 10 pesos, featuring historical characters, symbols and buildings, which were put into circulation today. The 20-peso coins are bimetallic, dodecagonal in shape and have a latent image and a micro text as security elements.

Meanwhile, the 10-peso coins are silver and circular in shape and these are limited edition, so they can only be purchased at credit institutions, the Mexican Mint and the Interactive Museum of Economics. "In addition to a means of payment, they are excellent vehicles to evoke our traditions and culture, as well as to commemorate transcendent events in our history," explained Tatiana Clouthier, head of the Ministry of Economy, on the 'mañanera'. These assets commemorate three events: the 700th anniversary of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlan, the 500th anniversary of the Historical Memory of Mexico-Tenochtitlan and the Bicentennial of National Independence.

It should be noted that every year Mexico celebrates Independence Day, and this year, like last September, it was not possible to celebrate the "grito" with national holidays, due to the pandemic, so this launch represents the celebration of the independence of Mexico.