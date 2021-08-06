Smart Cities; Guadalajara and Tequila in Jalisco

A smart city is considered to be one that applies information technologies (ICT's) to provide infrastructure to its inhabitants to ensure sustainable development, increased quality of life, greater resource efficiency and open government. A city that aspires to this category must consider the following: sustainable and harmonious economic, social and environmental development. Optimal management of natural resources through citizen participation. Citizens and institutions committed to the city. Infrastructures and institutions equipped with technological solutions to make citizens' lives easier. Guadalajara and Tequila in Jalisco are considered smart cities as well as Queretaro, Puebla, Puebla, Mexico City, are described as potential smart cities by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), due to their comprehensive projects and use of new technologies.

According to the IDB, Mexican cities on their way to becoming smart cities are Ciudad Maderas, in the municipality of Santiago, Querétaro, a real estate development that began in 2013 and currently has telemedicine services through a mobile application. In addition to sensors and 24 communication antennas, to facilitate the connection of the internet to the houses. Tequila is a Pueblo Magico of Jalisco, which uses technology such as Big Data, and a data management system, to know the population density, traffic and number of tourists. Visitors can download the App "Tequila Inteligente", which brings together all the services, spaces, promotions and activities. The municipality has 20 Access Points equipped with video cameras, located in strategic tourist points, and offer free wi-fi network connection.

DIGITAL CREATIVE CITY Located in the historic center of Guadalajara, Jalisco, its objective is to support technology companies, generate talent and promote innovation. Since 2013, 482 million pesos have been allocated for the planning, construction, maintenance and surveillance of this project, in which private initiative, government and academia participate.