

Somos el Cambio was born 12 years ago, in which we have encouraged children, youth and adults from all over Mexico to believe in themselves and develop social projects which generate a great impact in communities throughout the country. Mention that the projects that are carried out are based on the needs that each team / person detects in their environment, so there are projects of all kinds, since the needs of each community, state, school are different.



The success of Somos el Cambio is based on the simplicity of the methodology: Feel, Imagine, Do and Share, which has been tested by Harvard University, which some years ago conducted a study in which the impact of the methodology was evaluated and found that participants put into practice and develop the following skills.



92% Empathy -85% Collaboration -78% Presentation -75% Communication.



We have the experience and the technological infrastructure and equipment to move thousands of wills every year.



To date, more than 59,000 change projects have been carried out in Mexico involving more than 295,000 children and 59,000 teachers, benefiting 13.6 million people.

Year after year we receive thousands of projects from all over Mexico. Each one is evaluated by a committee which carefully reviews that the methodology has been used and at the end 175 teams are awarded which are divided into 2 categories:



145 outstanding teams and 30 winning teams which represent the projects and initiatives with the greatest national impact and are chosen to attend our annual "Tu y yo Somos el Cambio" awards ceremony.



Thanks to the support of sponsors and partners we have the opportunity to cover all the expenses of these 30 teams, allowing them to travel, meet new cities and live a unique experience and be rewarded for their great social work.



For the second consecutive year the award ceremony will be held at VIDANTA Nuevo Vallarta, a luxury resort where we will have artists, political and governmental personalities, businessmen and allies of Somos el Cambio.



During the two days of the awards ceremony we will have the opportunity to share with our followers the experience of the awarded teams.