The 60th Shipment Of Vaccines Was Received On The State



This Monday the 60th shipment of vaccines was received in the state, which consists of 111 thousand doses from the AstraZeneca laboratory that will be destined to groups of seniors who do not have any vaccine, those who are missing their second dose and for boosters. In this way, the strategy of applying the vaccine in Health Centers closer and closer to the people, on their commute to work or their homes, will continue, as well as to support the operation of the macro-module set up in the Benito Juarez Auditorium, which receives all people without the need to make an appointment. Upon leading the supervision of the arrival, the Secretary of Health in Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, informed: "to date we have already received 12 million 551,262 doses from five different laboratories and applied more than 90 percent. With today's delivery, we are continuing the vaccination strategy in health centers and in the units of federal institutions such as IMSS, ISSSTE and SEDENA.



Together, thanks to this support, even in the midst of the Holy Week holidays, we protected almost 60,000 people in the country. The head of the SSJ added that at the beginning of the week, the Benito Juarez Auditorium macromodule also resumed its activities, WITHOUT APPOINTMENT in both morning and afternoon shifts in the health centers with cold network in the 125 municipalities of the state, in the Zoquipan Hospital, in family medicine units and in modules on public roads. Regardless of the institution of entitlement, all people can go to start or complete their schemes. The addresses, schedules and locations of this intensification, which ends on April 30, can be consulted at https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/ruta-de-la-vacunacion (https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/ruta-de-la-vacunacion/)/ or by calling the Call Center at 33 38 23 23 32 20. The population is urged to continue implementing sanitary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as: correct use of masks, constant hand washing, and use of alcohol gel.