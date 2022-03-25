The World's Largest Woven Sky Amazes



The Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco), the Ministry of Tourism (Secturjal) and the Ministry of Culture inaugurated this afternoon the largest woven sky in the world, made by the hands of 199 women and one man artisan.

The project of the Woven Sky, which hangs in the streets of the municipality of Etzatlán, Jalisco, was born in 2017 when Mrs. María Concepción Siordia Godínez, known as Paloma Ron, and her daughter Damiana Lorena, elaborated raffia folders in honor of the Lord of Mercy, to whom the patron saint festivities are dedicated during October.

This year, the weavers made folders with an extension of more than 8 thousand square meters that will adorn the streets of Etzatlan this month.

"We have come to recognize the talent and effort of the more than 24 thousand hours of work of hundreds of weavers, especially women, who have come together this day to admire the colorful sky that today covers the municipality of Etzatlán: the largest woven sky in the world," said Jalisco's Secretary of Tourism, Vanessa Pérez Lamas, on behalf of Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

She added that this creation demonstrates that the union of a talented community achieves great projects, which allow boosting tourism in the region and that to date has quadrupled the number of visitors, according to the municipal president of Etzatlan, Mario Camarena Gónzalez Rubio.

For his part, the Secretary of Economic Development of Jalisco, Roberto Arechederra Pacheco, said that projects like this not only build community, they are also a sample of the artisan talent of our state that boost tourism and economic spillover in the municipality and the state.