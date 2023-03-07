These States Reinforce Their Security

The actions taken by Jalisco and Guanajuato will guarantee the protection of citizens.



In order to guarantee the safety of the public and prevent the commission of crimes, as well as to reinforce surveillance on the main stretches of highway that connect Jalisco with Guanajuato, officers from both states, in coordination with the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense, carry out joint patrols.

The inter-institutional devices are deployed on the following highways: Federal Highway 45 (toll) León-Aguascalientes; Federal Highway 45 (free) León-Lagos de Moreno; State Highway 87 León-Ocampo (Comanja de Corona junction).

At these points, officers from the Guanajuato Public Security Secretariat, through the State Public Security Forces, as well as from the Jalisco State Security Secretariat, represented by the State Police and the Highway Police, carry out outreach activities with citizens, within their respective areas of competence.

Likewise, they socialize security measures to prevent property crimes and safe driving with cargo transport operators and motorists who daily circulate along these important communication routes shared by Jalisco and Guanajuato.

In addition to their ground deployment in the border area, the police have air support from both states to reinforce their presence.

For the Secretary of Security of the State of Jalisco, the collaboration and cooperation of their counterparts in Guanajuato, as well as the federal forces that participate in these actions, are of great value, as it recognizes the commitment of these institutions in the construction of safe spaces for the citizens.