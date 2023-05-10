They Made Pirate Coca Cola And Sold It



Investigations continue into the property where pirated soft drinks were produced in the CDMX; so far two people identified as Jesús Ignacio "N" and David "N" have been arrested.

According to Dr. Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office of the CDMX, the detainees were placed at the disposal of a control judge.



"David N was allegedly in charge of the glass bottles and charged approximately 2,500 pesos per week, as well as Jesús N, who was in charge of sealing the packaging and delivery," said the spokesman.



During the operation, four soft drink packages were seized, each containing 12 glass bottles, a GPS locator, a sedan, a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.



Also, about 130 plastic boxes, each containing six three-liter bottles filled with alleged cola, and about 800 additional boxes, each containing 24 600-milliliter bottles, ready to be refilled.



The apocryphal beverage was sold at street food stands set up in different areas of Mexico City.



In the place, located in Santa Martha Acatitla Norte neighborhood, Iztapalapa, it can be seen that they did not have any kind of protection and hygiene.



In the building there was a hose connection that most likely was where the liquid was passed through, after being prepared and then bottled.



In addition, photographs show that it was an open space, so no care was taken to prevent air and contamination from mixing with the product.



On the other hand, the same spokesperson of the CDMX Attorney General's Office also announced that the caps were purchased from collectors, so there was no guarantee that the containers and the screw caps had undergone any quality process.



The boxes and containers were found to be neglected and dirty, so they may not have been previously cleaned before pouring the liquid.A.MEX.