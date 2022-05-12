Tourist Tour Program Launched



The Ministry of Tourism of the Government of the State of Jalisco (Secturjal) launched the Tourist Tours 2022 program to benefit people in vulnerable economic situations with recreational, cultural and leisure activities to contribute to their right to rest and leisure, and contributing to the welfare of the population of Jalisco.



The specific objectives are to provide transportation facilities, recreation, culture, rest and healthy leisure, and to promote established tourist destinations and localities with the potential to become part of the state's portfolio of tourism products.



This year the goal is to benefit around 3,000 people with 75 trips, 38 overnight and 37 same-day round trips, to 58 participating destinations and municipalities in Jalisco.



"With this program we seek a greater family coexistence, and of course, contribute to the welfare of the people of Jalisco; it is important to tell you that although the beneficiary is a person, he or she has the right to bring 3 more people from his or her family, which makes these trips really generate stories and very pleasant situations of coexistence with the whole family," said the head of the agency, Vanessa Perez Lamas, at a press conference.



REQUIREMENTS



In this edition, Jalisco residents who wish to participate in the program must meet the requirement of belonging to the geographical area of coverage, that is, neighborhoods of localities and priority areas of Jalisco of high and very high marginalization. This list of neighborhoods may be consulted on the website of the Jalisco Ministry of Tourism: https://secturjal.jalisco.gob.mx/recorridos-turisticos.

In order to prove that they belong to the program's target population, in the face-to-face raffles, proof of address must be presented that is no more than 3 months old.



Among the municipalities and destinations to be visited this year are Puerto Vallarta, Costalegre, Guadalajara, San Juan de los Lagos, Chapala/Ajijic, Lagos de Moreno, Mascota, San Sebastián del Oeste, Tequila and Talpa de Allende. In addition, this edition will add for the first time trips to: Jilotlán de los Dolores, San Marcos, Tuxcacuesco, Tototlán, Villa Guerrero and Zapotitlán de Vadillo.



The Recorramos Jalisco 2022 trips will be carried out with strict adherence to sanitary protocols: 100 percent transport capacity, use of mouth masks throughout the trip, frequent hand washing and use of antibacterial gel.



FIRST CALL



The first call for entries in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area will be for the Children's Day, aimed at Jalisco families with people between 6 and 12 years of age.

The drawing will be held in person this Thursday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m., at Expo CCD Ciudad Creativa Digital, Tower A, Ground Floor, 55 Independencia Street, Downtown, 44100 Guadalajara.



These first 5 trips will be round trips, and will depart from the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area on Saturday, May 14. The destinations will be 5 water parks in Jalisco: Los Camachos, Santa Rita, Agua Caliente, Cañón de las Flores and Rancho Alegre.



Additionally, in this first call for entries there will also be two raffles in the interior of the state to benefit Jalisco residents living in the geographical areas of coverage in San Juan de los Lagos and Puerto Vallarta.