Two Canadian Tourists Killed In A Shooting At A Hotel In Playa Del Carmen

After the shooting at the Xcaret hotel on Friday, Oscar Montes de Oca, Quintana Roo's public prosecutor, announced that two tourists died, one in the ambulance and the other in the hospital. This was announced to journalist Azucena Uresti in an interview for Radio Fórmula. The Quintana Roo prosecutor also said that the tourists had a drug-related background, but ruled out that it was a fight between antagonistic groups. The municipal government of Solidaridad, through the Secretariat of Public Security, activated this Friday a search operation involving canine units and elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) to locate the probable perpetrator of the shooting of three Canadian citizens staying at the Xcaret hotel.

Pedestrian and motorized reaction teams, as well as those on board other units, are searching the vicinity of the hotel, located in the Riviera Maya, as well as the federal highway, since after opening fire on the tourists, the person identified as the responsible party fled into the jungle. The operation involves dogs specialized in searching for people and weapons; a drone has been deployed to fly over the property, the jungle area, the federal highway, the filters and possible escape points, informed the municipal agency. Playa del Carmen is a coastal resort in Mexico located along the Caribbean coast of the Riviera Maya, in the Yucatan Peninsula. It belongs to the state of Quintana Roo and is famous for its palm-fringed beaches and coral reefs.