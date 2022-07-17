Vaccination For Children From 5 To 11 Years Old

The Eighth Sanitary Region, through its head Dr. Jaime Alvarez Zayas, informed that from Tuesday, July 19 to Thursday, July 21, the vaccination day against Covid-19 will be carried out for children from 5 to 11 years old, from 9 am to 5 pm.



This period, added Dr. Alvarez Zayas, could vary if the doses against the coronavirus are sold out before the deadline.



For the application of the biologic (Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric), two modules will be set up, one at the Unidad Deportiva La Lija where 5,200 doses will be applied, and the other at the Naval Hospital, with 1,300 doses.



Mr. Alvarez Zayas explained that the second dose is guaranteed and must be applied 21 days after the first dose.



The requirements to receive the vaccine are the following:



+ Be between 5 and 11 years and 11 months old.



+ To go with a parent or guardian who has an INE credential.



+ Vaccination record printed from the My Vaccine page.



+ Do not go on an empty stomach.



REGISTER AT: www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

Recently there has been an increase in the number of infections in the state, so the health authorities have paid special attention to prevent this disease.



The records show that there have been contagions lately in minors who have been vulnerable to the coronavirus, so it is necessary to protect them and avoid being infected.