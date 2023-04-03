What Time Is It?



Before the excessive use of technology, a simple hand or strap watch was enough to give balance and responsibility to the daily tasks of human beings.



Then came the cell phone, which, as a work tool, revolutionized the way of doing business and distributing activities; it was very useful to make communication easier.



Then we went from simplicity to effectiveness and optimization of devices that were no longer limited to telling the time and communicating via telephone, but also offered messaging services.



But what really transformed the era was the Internet in cellular telephony.



Thanks to this, platforms and applications were created that massively catapulted the use of these devices and it was so massive that the owner of Telmex, Carlos Slim became the richest man in the world just by selling cellular service and distributing cellular devices through another company called Telcel.



That's how the world suddenly became dependent on cell phones.

Today, everyone must carry a smart phone, whether it's for school, work, family communication or even fun. The smart phone is in charge of telling you the exact time, letting you know if you have mail, reminding you of events and even if it's time to eat. But I really can't say enough about all that the smartphone can do.

The problem arises when the social system in a certain area changes.



The fixed settings of the cell phone are not programmed to change, such is the case that we live this week in Mexico, because due to a legislative change, according to the law there will no longer be "summer time" or "winter time", so now there will be a fixed schedule.



But the citizens, by relying on the time that the cellular phone would usually give automatically, it turned out that the cellular phone never made the required change and hundreds of people got out of control, they did not know what time it was.



The recommendation is to check the actual time on the internet and set the new time on their smart devices. Also, the suggestion is not to live with so much attachment to the cell phone, a life without radiation is a fuller and healthier life.