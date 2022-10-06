You And I Are The Change 2022



Last September 23rd and 24th the Somos el Cambio Foundation celebrated our National Award Ceremony in Vidanta, Nuevo Vallarta.



During two days the thirty winning teams of the different calls launched by Somos el Cambio were awarded and recognized. They represent the initiatives and projects with the greatest impact at a national level, out of the more than 2,100 projects received.



Children, young people and adults from different municipalities, communities and states throughout the country won this award as a result of their effort and dedication.

Undoubtedly, this event represents a great experience for all the attendees since many of them are people who are experiencing for the first time diverse experiences such as: leaving their communities, traveling by plane, seeing the sea, living with people from other parts of the country, etc. Several activities were carried out during this event:



On Friday, September 23 the teams had the opportunity to present their project in front of thousands of people who watched them through our networks, said transmission was conducted by the well-known host from Monterrey Fernando Lozano in the first block and in the second block we were accompanied by Sarita from Master Chef.



On Saturday the 24th, an exhibition of projects was held, a space in which the teams decorated and presented their project in front of different authorities and sponsors. The president of the foundation, Alfonso Romo Garza Lagüera, was pleased to receive the Secretary of Education of Campeche, the management teams of the companies sponsoring the event such as Huawei, Grisi, Iberdrola, among others.



Afterwards, the winning teams paraded down the red carpet, accompanied by cheers for being part of a social change. The National Award Ceremony was held, accompanied by Laura G as master of ceremonies.



On behalf of Somos el Cambio and the teams attending this great event, we thank each of the sponsors and partners who made these two days possible, through gifts, their presence and words of encouragement, are motivating hundreds of people to continue developing good deeds for their communities.