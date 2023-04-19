

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Environmental Department of the City Hall, in coordination with other institutions, is organizing the 1st Electro-collection Campaign, to collect all kinds of old, discontinued, no longer working electrical, electronic or technological devices that people want to get rid of.



This campaign, whose motto is "It's your planet, not your garbage dump", will take place on May 3 and 4, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, and the collection points where people can take their electronic waste, will be located in the Agustin Flores Contreras sports unit, in the offices of the Subdirección de Medio Ambiente and in the Domo de Ixtapa.



Among the devices that will be received at the collection points are CPUs, scanners, stoves, tape recorders, electric ovens, microwave ovens, printers, iPods, fluorescent lamps, laptops, washing machines, blenders, electric typewriters, typewriters, USB/RAM memories, musical instruments, monitors with kinescopes, monitors, modems, mice.



Likewise, No breaks, solar heaters, digital cameras, toner cartridges, cell phones with or without batteries, video game consoles, TV and video game controllers, copiers, fax machines, hair clippers, chips, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, car stereos, digital scales, cell phone batteries, vehicle batteries, electric mixers, speakers, electric cables, coffee makers, calculators, among others. No light bulbs or monitors without kinescopes will be received.



The objective of this campaign is that people can get rid of all old electrical and electronic devices, since these cannot be deposited or mixed with normal garbage, hence specific places are established for this type of waste, from where they will later be sent to recycling centers to be disposed of or to decide their final destination