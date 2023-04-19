

With the idea of commemorating Water Week, SEAPAL Puerto Vallarta organized a Mural Painting Contest called "TransformArte", which took place from March 6 to 17. The winners of this contest were sisters Celia Dexire and Rosario Ayón Hernández.



The result of this mural contest was the beautification of the walls of Puerto Vallarta, as is the case of the intersection of Pavo Real and Ruiseñor where we can appreciate the mural of Jesus Abel Gonzalez Cardona who made a mural called "Triste Realidad", a mural that seeks to raise awareness through Art about the care of Water.



The mural shows, on one side, the drought in dark and opaque colors, while on the other side it shows a traditional scene of ancient Mexico with a lady washing in the river with an abundance of water and in the center a heart that gives life to everything with plants and animals.



Puerto Vallarta looks more cultural with murals that evoke consciousness, supporting the artists of Vallarta who can exhibit their work to all those who pass daily by the street where their murals are located. Although it was not the winning work, "Triste Realidad" is a very visited work that you definitely cannot miss.



With the support of the Municipal Government the artists find more spaces to develop their works that are free for the world and that undoubtedly bring knowledge to the whole community through lines and shapes, colors and shadows that express an idea that goes straight to the heart.