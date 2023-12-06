Behind The Scenes Of The New Yelapa Sign



In October, Yelapa was severely impacted by Hurricane Lidia, experiencing weeks without running water and intermittent electricity. However, the town has since recovered and is now back online, with new businesses opening up and a new town sign being installed. A source at Museo Yelapa confirmed that the town now has access to water, power, and internet, and expressed gratitude for the support received after the hurricane. Yelapa is eager to welcome tourists as the high season begins, and a visit to Museo Yelapa is highly recommended for its fascinating history about the small indigenous fishing town.

At the end of November, local artist Geraldo Molina was working on sketching the outlines for the paintings on the new Yelapa letters sign at the town's entrance. When asked about his inspiration, Geraldo described being captivated by the natural beauty of Yelapa, with its lush foliage, vibrant wildlife, and serene atmosphere. He draws inspiration from the bay's diverse marine life and other natural elements, which are reflected in the sign. After pointing out some of the inspiration in his sketch, he said, “I am inspired by the nature of the leafy and vibrant place full of life with its own serene identity its peaceful and friendly people, different and distant but close to a lot of freedom that makes a warm and casual loving murmur.” (Which sounded even more poetic in the beautiful language of Spanish.)

Geraldo is originally from Guadalajara and started making ceramics in Tlaquepaque. He has been a working artist for 43 years and has resided in Vallarta for 36 years. He tends to focus more on sculpture than painting, but is adept at various mediums. For 8 years he has collaborated with the Cabo Corrientes city council. He said, “It all started here when I donated the monumental letters for El Tuito.” Then a series of traditional murals followed on the streets in El Tuito…“La madona del Tuito”, “El Ostion” in Tehuamixtle, the cow monument in Cicatan, “La Lechera Bonete”, and more.

The new Yelapa sign project is a joint effort between the tourism department, led by Lupita, the city council, and the local community of Yelapences. Geraldo has been provided with lodging and meals during his work stay, showcasing the community's support for the project.

To visit Yelapa and see the new sign created by Geraldo, visitors can take a water taxi from Los Muertos Pier in Zona Romantica, or they can take a bus to Boca de Tomatlán and then catch a water taxi from there. The round trip water taxi from Vallarta costs $450 pesos, while the round trip from Boca costs $240 pesos. Tips are not included but always appreciated.

Check the water taxi schedule here: https://www.go2yelapa.com/eng/transport.html

Learn more about Museo Yelapa here: https://www.instagram.com/museoyelapa/

Contact Geraldo Molina about his art work here: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.