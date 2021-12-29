Contaminants Found In Sayulita Beach



Cofepri indicates that Los Muertos beach in Sayulita is not suitable for recreational use, so it is not recommended to use it, since there is the presence of enterococci, pollutants harmful to health. This was reported by the Secretary of Health and the Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks, (cofepris), in one of the beaches of Sayulita, referring to the beach of Los Muertos, which exceeds the levels of contamination. This was determined by updating the results of the Clean Beaches 2021 program, which indicates that, to date, 98.1 percent of the country's beaches can be classified as "apt", since they meet the safety levels of enterococci established by the World Health Organization.

For this vacation period, state health authorities and the National Network of Public Health Laboratories, in coordination with this commission, analyzed seawater samples from 270 beaches in tourist destinations in 17 states, including Nayarit. The results showed that 265 of these beaches are suitable for recreational use, since they meet the requirement of having 200 or less enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. However, some beaches in Acapulco, Guerrero and Sayulita beach in Bahia de Banderas, Nayarit, exceeded the established limits and are therefore considered unfit for recreational use. Health authorities ask not to use Sayulita beach, in Nayarit, to avoid illnesses and serious health consequences.

It should be noted that this is the second consecutive year, during the end of the year season, that this Sayulita beach has had this problem.