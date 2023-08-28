Contaminated Seawater Due To River Water.



Summer has arrived, and along with it, the rainfall. Puerto Vallarta, a coastal city that meets the sea, is the confluence point for five rivers and hosts a rich diversity of exotic species in its riverine surroundings. Among these watercourses, the most prominent ones are the Mismaloya River, the Santa María Vein, and the Cuale River. It is precisely during the rainy season that various animal species leave their mountain habitats to approach the populated areas near the sea. However, it is concerning to know that these animals face threats due to the dragging of significant amounts of waste originating from the neighboring inhabited zones. Among these wastes are bags, construction materials, plastics, decaying wood, papers, bottles, and unusable furniture. The fauna experiences the repercussions of irresponsible acts that occur both before and during the rainy period.

Approximately 70% to 75% of global marine pollution results from human activities taking place on land. Likewise, around 90% of pollutants are carried by rivers and deposited into the sea. On the other hand, between 70% and 80% of the world's population (equivalent to around 3.6 billion people) resides in coastal areas or in their vicinity, especially in urban environments. In these localities, a significant portion of the generated waste ends up directly in the ocean. This reality has resulted in the alteration of numerous critical ecosystems, some of which are unique in the world. Examples of these ecosystems include mangrove forests, coral reefs, coastal lagoons, and other locations situated at the interface between the terrestrial and marine realms. Unfortunately, many of these ecosystems have undergone alterations that surpass their capacity for recovery.

Puerto Vallarta is not an exception to this issue, which is why it is urgent to implement mitigation and cleansing measures in the most affected areas, both on the beaches and in settlements near the city's rivers. These actions aim directly to protect the life forms that thrive in riverine estuaries, where river waters blend with those of the sea.