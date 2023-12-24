Ducks In Puerto Vallarta



The duck, a beautiful bird commonly found in Puerto Vallarta, stands out for its friendly temperament, making it an excellent farm animal. These ducks are highly adaptable and can be spotted in ponds and backyard settings. They have an expected lifespan of nine to twelve years.

It's common to see ducks near water bodies like lakes, rivers, or lagoons. Specifically, ducks are often found near the Pitillal River, in the well-known Linear Park. During a stroll, one can observe a lovely duck family that shows no signs of aggression. However, it's advisable not to get too close or feed them. Despite their appealing appearance, unlike other farm animals, domestic ducks retain many characteristics of their wild counterparts and can live and reproduce naturally without human intervention.

Wild birds are often gregarious and wary, rarely allowing close approaches and typically fleeing from human presence. Conversely, descendants of domestic ducks, although they may resemble wild ones, are often seen alone or in pairs, allowing for longer observation and even staying at close range without fleeing.

Puerto Vallarta is a globally cherished tourist destination due to its vast diversity of animals, plants, beaches, rivers, and mountains, all converging in one space. It's a true paradise for nature enthusiasts. It's crucial not to lose these wonders and strive to protect each crucial component of this beautiful ecosystem.