Enjoy Nature and Bird Watching in San Pancho



Birding is to coexist with nature in its purest state, and nothing does better to the body and spirit than listening to their songs in complete freedom. Aware of this, Birding San Pancho and the Bird Observatory of San Pancho A.C. developed the program "Birds and Health in Banderas Bay 2021". The program uses birdwatching as a support activity to improve the integral health and economy of people in vulnerable sectors, during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, informed biologist and conservationist Luis E. Morales, Owner of Birding San Pancho and founding member of the San Pancho Bird Observatory A.C. Morales added that the initiative is aimed at inhabitants of the Banderas Bay region, either in the Riviera Nayarit (municipality of Banderas Bay), or in Jalisco (Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta) and who are willing to learn about birds. "Our goal is for the beneficiaries to improve their quality of life by reducing anxiety and stress, performing a physical-cognitive and learning activation that they can continue for life," he explained.

The birding specialist said that this is a social assistance program, non-profit, without affinity to any politician or religion, therefore, participation is free of charge for the beneficiary people and organizations, which in this case are: Volcanes Education Project, Biblioteca Los Mangos Centro Cultural, Estero El Salado and Conservación de Especies Maravillosas (Cembab). Birdwatching in Riviera Nayarit Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (OVC), pointed out that Birding has become an important promotional tool for the destination, although on this occasion, the benefit goes beyond its tourist aspect, as an activity to improve the overall health and economy of the people benefiting from the program. Although San Pancho and San Blas are the best spots for bird watching, the entire Riviera Nayarit offers excellent conditions for this activity since it is part of the western migratory route for birds traveling from North America to the south. The best season to observe migratory birds is during the months of October to March, although there are guided tours all year round by specialized tour operators, such as Birding San Pancho.