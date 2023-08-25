Environmental Fair In Puerto Vallarta



"The Environmental Fair of the 3 Rs" is the pioneering initiative by the Ecolíderes Vallarta collective, offering a range of activities for all attendees. The primary objective of the fair is to educate and raise awareness among people, enabling them to understand that a significant amount of waste can still be repurposed, minimized, and recycled.



The event will feature composting exhibitors, experts showcasing the best methods to reuse items that we typically consider as disposable. A recycling representative will also be present to demonstrate how waste is managed in Puerto Vallarta and what processes it undergoes. Furthermore, three speakers specializing in Animal Protection will direct their presentations towards waste management to prevent adverse impacts on the wildlife of Puerto Vallarta. An expert on chemical product management will be in attendance, alongside a conference focused on maintaining clean water. Additionally, a group is proposing the display of smart containers to prevent dogs from scattering trash. In total, there will be 18 exhibitors covering a diverse array of ecology-related topics.



The longest-standing hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Hotel Rosita, located in the heart of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, is supporting the citizen-driven initiative of the "Environmental Fair of the 3 Rs" by providing the hotel's lobby as the venue for the event.



The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Hotel Rosita, 901 Paseo Díaz Ordaz in the center of Puerto Vallarta. Admission is entirely free. There will be games and activities suitable for the entire family.