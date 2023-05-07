First "Electroacopio" Campaign With Good Response



On May 3 and 4, the first "Electroacopio" collection campaign took place. where they were receiving all types of old electrical, electronic, or technological devices that were discontinued and no longer working, that people took when they vacated their homes or businesses, under the slogan "It's your planet, not your landfill, for two days, with three collection points, to which people responded very well.

The objective of these actions was for all these devices to have an appropriate treatment and final destination, without being mixed with the rest of the garbage, so that they do not become sources of pollution that affect our environment due to its components, hence the importance of going to these collection centers and thus contribute to this important task, which also takes care of our health.

So they were receiving CPU scanner, stoves, recorders, ovens, televisions, electric oven, microwave oven, printers, ipod, fluorescent lamps, laptop, washing machines, blenders, typewriters, USB / RAM, musical instruments, monitors, cell phones with or without battery, copier, fax, video games, TV control, Fax, air conditioners, digital scales, calculators, cell phone batteries, vehicle batteries among other items, for which people responded very well.