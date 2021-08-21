Highway 544 to Guadalajara Is Closed



The damage at kilometer 61, located between the Las Palmas delegation and the town of Soyatan. State Highway 544, in the Ixtapa delegation, towards Las Palmas, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota and Talpa de Allende, was completely closed to vehicular traffic by municipal and state authorities. This is due to the fact that the rains of the last few days caused a sinkhole at kilometer 61 of the state highway, located between the Las Palmas delegation and the town of Soyatan. The authorities are already in the area, after the road was completely closed to traffic since 6:00 a.m. this Friday morning, in order to carry out the repair work.

REPAIR WORK The same authorities informed that highway 544, which leads to Guadalajara through the municipalities mentioned above, will be closed for at least three days, time that will take the works of the sinkhole that reached the asphalt, after the rupture of a water pipe, which will require its replacement by another larger pipe. It was confirmed that while the road repair work is being carried out, private vehicles will not be able to pass. However, it was unofficially informed that in the case of public and foreign transportation trucks, users will be able to reach the sinkhole site and from there transfer to another unit that will be waiting on the other side to continue their trip