Honey, Gift Of The Bees



Honey is a fluid produced by bees in order to store food for the winter season so that they have something to eat during that time.



They collect the substance from flowers and then mix it with their own fluids to extract the honey and deposit it in large hives where the queen bee is located. In fact, each bee family consists of the queen bee, the workers and the drone.



The queen's job is to lay eggs for the workers to hatch, while the drones are like the workers, but larger.



65 million years ago the first flowers appeared and also the first bees, incredibly for one to exist, the other must exist, each animal and plant has a specific function and together they give balance to life.



The result of the encounter between a bee and a flower is honey.



Even the most ancient civilizations included honey in their diet, a source of energy, purification and unique flavor.



The history of the Human Being has always been accompanied by honey and they have always interacted to improve the life of men and women of this planet.



In medicine, honey has been used as an anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antioxidant.



It has also been used as a salad dressing, baguette and in all kinds of international foods.



It was the first sweetener in the history of mankind, in fact, the appearance of sugar cane is approximately 2200 years old, compared to 65 million years ago, so it is definitely the longest consumable product in the history of mankind.



It has also been used by shamans of different traditions and cultures for the healing and purifying powers of honey, it helps to end negative energy problems and is very good for restructuring the cells of the human body.