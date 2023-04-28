Huacaxtle, The Sacred Tree Of Puerto Vallarta.



The Huanacaxaxtle, better known as Parota, is a tree that represents the symbol of temper for the people of Vallarta, however, it also represents the diversity of sexual gender since it is a tree that has in its flower, both sexual organs, that is to say, it contains stamen and pistil in the same flower, which is equivalent to say that it is hermaphrodite.



The greatness of this tree generates admiration and calm, one feels the presence of such an imposing living being that always calls the attention, it reaches approximately between 20 and 30 meters high, some have reached 45 meters high and wide, the trunk can measure up to 4 meters.



The Parota or Huanacaxtle was recognized as Ecological Patrimony of Puerto Vallarta on April 22nd 1994 thanks to the ecology department of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, during the Commemoration of World Earth Day. That just happened 5 days ago.



This beautiful tree is a blessing for the people of Puerto Vallarta and all the visitors, tourists and friends who walk through the streets of Puerto Vallarta and are surprised by the immense trees that adorn the city and that gather the history of a fishing village that became a tourist town and that has also been the setting for great films, series and commercials.



The whole history of Puerto Vallarta has always been accompanied by the great Huanacaxaxtles or Parotas, which were also used for a long time to create rustic decorations, furniture and products for the food industry.