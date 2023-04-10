Jalisco Finds 50-year Solution To Water Supply Problem



Jalisco government consolidates works to solve the water supply problem in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (GMA), a problem that has been under discussion for more than 40 years and is now a reality on the today is already a reality in the infrastructure agendas that are being developed in the State for this purpose and the actions that are already allowing the sanitation of 75 percent of the Santiago River.

Other projects that have been executed include the construction of an aqueduct, the construction or renovation of high-level treatment plants, such as the one at treatment plants such as the El Ahogado plant and its expansion project and, together with the Federal Government, the construction of the entire conduction system that will integrate the construction of the entire pipeline system that will integrate the El Zapotillo-El Salto-La Red-Calderón.



The 85 percent completion of the El Zapotillo-El Salto-La Red-Calderón dams, which will supply a large percentage of the water to the AMG, will water to the AMG, reducing water shortages or cuts due to climatic issues such as droughts.

A million-dollar investment has also been made in the million in the collector system and the reorganization of the Chapala-Guadalajara system.



In addition, there is the Rain Nests project, which helps to take advantage of rainwater harvesting for domestic activities.



We are also working on the reorganization and recharge of deep wells and aquifers in the city.



Another of the angles of the polic is the use of the Verde River, which is a tributary