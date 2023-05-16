May Of Dry Rivers In Puerto Vallarta.



Year after year, environmental phenomena surprise scientists and environmental observation enthusiasts, finding that every year more adverse problems are added that provoke massive forest fires, extreme floods, ocean intrusion, loss of biodiversity, pandemics and droughts. It is clear that it is the population that is ultimately devastated by the force of nature.

The Riviera Nayarit-Jalisco is very famous all over the world, especially for the beautiful and paradisiacal natural heritage it possesses. In Puerto Vallarta, for example, we have mountains, jungle, beaches of all kinds, reefs, highlands, rivers and sea. However, this month's rivers have left us without a relaxing backwater, since last year they have been dry and arid. A worrying sign that we are doing something wrong.



In the State of Jalisco, all the municipalities are affected as we enter this season of incandescent sun, the lack of rain and absence of water in the rivers erodes not only the surrounding soils but also human stability. In spite of the fact that we can already see the problem, scientists say that we are still in a moderate drought, that is to say that, in their opinion, it could still be worse.



According to the Government of Mexico, through SECTUR, the recommendations to face the problem are to suggest to companies, governments and society as a whole, to implement solutions to adapt to climate change. It is important to emphasize that the expected impacts reveal the existence of risks for the tourist destination.



For this reason, they recommend awareness campaigns on water management, to make better use of water resources, clean rivers before it starts to rain so that garbage does not end up in the sea, contaminating and often destroying the habitat of hundreds of marine animals; and finally, use the minimum amount of water for daily activities at home and in the hotel industry.