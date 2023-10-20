Planting Life



The winds of Lydia, the hurricane, brought about their fall, even the oldest, the tallest, the most deeply rooted were bent from the very root.

They were toppled, irrespective of their size, location, or the splendid shade, life, and beauty they provided in various areas and corners of the port. The heart tightens when witnessing such devastation.

Even some fell in a row, one after the other like little tin soldiers, like fraternal friends who refuse to abandon those who had been their life companions for decades. Fortunately, many more still stand.

It is known that there is a language among them, they communicate through the network they create underground to nourish and strengthen themselves for their survival since ancient times. Moreover, they serve as the perfect refuge and home for a variety of insects, birds, and the occasional child who still regards them as a creative center for recreation.

How many will we plant to replace those that are missing? Experts recommend three for each one.

Hopefully, the ruthless reduction imposed on us in Vallarta and the region by a powerful climatic phenomenon is the precursor of an expansive, strengthened, and active ecological awareness. May the love, respect, and care for the lungs that oxygenate homes, streets, and cities— the trees—be planted from generation to generation.