Puerto Vallarta One Of The Safest City In Jalisco



According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), corresponding to the first quarter of this year, Puerto Vallarta remains among the ten safest cities in Mexico.



This is the result of the joint work, strategies and actions taken by the municipal government and state and federal authorities to guarantee the peace of mind of citizens and visitors.



The survey conducted between February 27 and March 15, 2023, places this tourist destination in ninth place among the cities with the lowest percentage of perception of insecurity at the national level and the only safest city in Jalisco.



The study shows that the cities with the lowest perception of insecurity were: San Pedro Garza García, N.L. (18.3%); Benito Juárez, CDMX (19.4%); Piedras Negras, Coah. (19.9%); Los Cabos, B.C. (22.7%); Saltillo, Coah. (23.9%) and Tampico, Tams. (24.1%).



It is followed by Mérida, Yuc. (24.2%); Los Mochis, Sin. (24.9%) and Puerto Vallarta, Jal. (26.5%), with a slight variation with respect to the same period last year, which was 26.4%. In tenth place is San Nicolás de los Garza, N.L. (29.5%).



Of the six cities surveyed in Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta is the only place with the lowest percentage of perception of insecurity. Zapopan appears with 57.0%, Tlaquepaque 62.3%, Tlajomulco 68.0%, Tonalá 77.6% and Guadalajara 81.7%.



At the national level, the cities with the highest percentage of the population 18 years of age and older who considered it unsafe to live in their city were: Fresnillo (96.0%); Zacatecas (94.3%); Naucalpan de Juárez (88.0%), Ciudad Obregón (86.4%), Uruapan (86.2%) and Colima (85.7%)