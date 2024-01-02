Red Flag Warning In Bahía De Banderas



The year 2024 arrived with the force of nature, as marked by the Civil Protection and Fire Department of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. They hoisted red flags along the entire Bahía de Banderas, from the beaches of Los Corrales in Cabo Corrientes to the beaches of Punta Mita in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.

It is crucial to heed precautionary measures, especially for tourists visiting who are unfamiliar with the strength of the sea. Unfortunately, those who come to experience the salty waters of Bahía de Banderas during these winter vacations might be in danger, risking their lives. This was tragically confirmed on January 1st this year with the unfortunate death of a young man who ventured into the sea and, overwhelmed by the waves' strength, lost his life.

If you have come to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, or Bahía de Banderas Nayarit for surfing or beach activities, you must pay attention to warnings from civil protection teams and coastguards. They usually display flags of different colors for public awareness. Most beaches have lifeguards who monitor the beach and water. Their job is to assess sea conditions and determine the safety level each day. Subsequently, they raise different flags to indicate the safety level of the conditions and where it is safe for swimmers or surfers.

The green flag indicates low-risk conditions. Swimming is safe, but caution is always advised.



The yellow flag indicates moderately dangerous conditions due to currents and waves. Extreme care and caution are necessary.



The red flag with yellow marks the bathing zone considered safe by lifeguards. For tourists, this is the best area to swim and have fun.



The red flag indicates highly dangerous conditions, rough waves, and strong currents. Entering the water is prohibited.



The white flag with black marks the zone for surfers and jet skis. Swimming is not allowed in this area.



Respecting precautionary measures in Bahía de Banderas is crucial; otherwise, incidents might result in unpleasant tragedies, as it was at the beginning of the year with the unfortunate loss of a young life. Additionally, three more people were rescued from the sea and ended up in the hospital. Therefore, if you encounter trouble and need help, remain calm and raise an arm in the air to signal to the lifeguards that you require assistance. Do not enter the sea when a red flag is raised.