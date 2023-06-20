Rio Los Horcones: A Tale Of Struggle



The filming of a documentary that will narrate the story of a town that defended its river has begun. This week, filming started on the outskirts of Boca de Tomatlán, breathing life into a production that will tell the story of Mario's family and shed light on the experiences of the residents of Mismaloya, Las Juntas, Los Veranos, and numerous activists from the bay who joined forces to prevent the construction of a hydroelectric plant.

The villagers have been fighting for over four years to protect their biodiversity, but their most active period was in 2019 when a company initiated construction work with heavy machinery, blocking access to the river. During that year, the Federal Highway 200, connecting Vallarta with the municipality of Cabo Corrientes and other tourist destinations in the southern region of Jalisco and the state of Colima, including the port of Manzanillo, was repeatedly blocked. Through demonstrations, academic forums, support from renowned artists like Lila Downs, lawyers, and other sectors, the hydroelectric project was successfully halted. However, the villagers still face the looming risk of resumed devastation, which is why they warmly welcome these filmings and participate without seeking personal gain. They believe it will help disseminate their struggle and garner more national and international support in defense of water, land, and air.

For the filming, around a hundred extras, including elderly individuals, children, and young people, as well as other residents involved in the process of defending the natural resources of this micro-watershed that houses the Vallarta Botanical Gardens, were called upon.

It is expected that the final result of the filming will be ready in less than a year and will participate in renowned film festivals such as the Morelia Film Festival.