Rose Season Continues



One of the most showy species and of greater presence in Puerto Vallarta is the commonly called Amapa, Purple Rose, Rosewood or Macuilli, although its scientific name is Tabebuia rosea; that tree of grayish trunk, that during summer has many green leaves, but in winter it throws them away to give way to the lilac colored flowers that adorn some avenues and parks of our port.



Its main value in our city is ornamental, but in other municipalities of the region it has a great commercial value, costing between 20 and 30 pesos per cubic foot of wood. It is also of great utility in the agrosilvopastoral systems, in the production of pineapple or coffee.



In other South American countries this tree has been declared emblematic or flagship tree. In Vallarta there is only one street with the name of "Amapas", located parallel to Los Muertos beach, which is the continuation of Rodolfo Gomez street and ends 6 blocks ahead, where Santa Barbara street begins. Further south, already in Conchas Chinas, there is a beach also known as Amapas; the curious thing is that, neither in the street nor in the beach with this name, we can observe the presence of this beautiful tree.



In recent years, the flowering season has been modified, starting before spring, which some observers have described as another sign of the effects of climate change.