Scouts Cleanup



On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the Scout Troop #7 of Puerto Vallarta gathered at the Escuela Primaria Urbana# 471 "Heroes de La Patria". These 22 Scout Volunteers began their Clean Up at 9 am, ended at 12:30 pm, and collected 42 bags of trash from the Juan Escutia Canal.



These 42 bags of trash represented about 2 tons of trash that will not go into & pollute our Banderas Bay.



Most of the trash was caused by the homeless people who live & build their encampments under the overpasses they use as their toilets.



A special thanks to El Dorado & La Palapa Restaurant for sponsoring the pickers & Gorras for the volunteers.



The slogan of the "Guerra Contra La Basura" is "It's the responsibility of everyone to keep our planet clean & healthy,no matter where you live or what country your are from".