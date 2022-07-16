Seapal Creates Hotline For Corruption Reports

This will avoid anomalies in the delivery of water by piped water, mainly

In order to continue providing a quality and transparent service to the families of Vallarta, SEAPAL Vallarta has set up a direct line with its owner, Salvador Llamas Urbina, to report any act of corruption by public servants of the agency.

The telephone number 322 152 1588 will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for this purpose. These actions are an important part of the anti-corruption policies of the administration of the city's water utility.

It should be noted that recently some anomalies were detected in the distribution of water in pipes, so that the Legal Department of the institution, has begun with the inquiries, as it will not ignore any dishonest act that is detrimental to the resources of Vallarta's families.

It is important to highlight the actions that have been implemented to supply this vital liquid to hundreds of homes, through an operation that delivers water weekly in 34 neighborhoods and communities that do not have infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

For example, the incorporation of a video monitoring system in real time and GPS location, to efficiently follow up during the routes and thus improve the operation, distribution and safety in the process of transportation and delivery of the vital liquid, but above all, to avoid charges for a service that is free of charge.

The director of the agency makes an attentive call to those who are beneficiaries of the delivery of water through the service of Pipas, Aguamáticos and all Vallartenses in general, to report any act of corruption, request for payment or moche, they can also do so at 322 226 2429.