Stress Among Tourism Workers

Workers in the tourism sector are not only falling ill with Covid-19, but also suffer from high levels of anxiety and job stress due to fear of contagions, according to a recent study called Burnout Index, aimed at the national tourism sector. Among the findings of the survey, which appears online, it was discovered that 42% of workers in tourism destinations are at a high risk of developing emotional exhaustion (one of the main indicators of burnout) and that almost 1 in 5 professionals want to leave their company within the next 6 months due to lack of mental well-being. Simply put, burnout or "burnt head syndrome" is the culmination of chronic and prolonged stress at work. Several factors increase the risk of burnout, such as overwork, constant working against the clock, loneliness (which increased during the pandemic and recently the Covid-19 infections). In addition, remote teams that are not often disconnected may be at greater risk (due to overwork, disorganization and loneliness). While all of these factors are common in the technology industry, the presence of burnout in technology is not well documented. RISK LEVEL The Burnout Index helps people understand their level of burnout risk by bringing together the largest such data set ever created. The Burnout Index acts as a calculator that measures the degree to which the anonymous participant feels: exhausted, inefficient, dishonest, or experiencing depersonalization.

These are the 4 dimensions that are scientifically linked to burnout and each corresponds to a score, resulting in a "low", "moderate" or "high" risk. Between January and September 2021, the Burnout Index collected 32,644 responses from IT professionals in 33 countries. Early results from the study, which is still ongoing, point to a burnout crisis in the technology sector. Forty-two percent of technology employees in the sample are experiencing a high risk of emotional burnout. It also explored the effects that burnout can have on turnover. Among those with a low risk of burnout, 76% wanted to stay with their current employer. But, in those with a high risk, the results are overwhelming: 42% intend to leave their current company in the next 6 months, and in this same group 57% are detractors of their company. In total, this means that 1 in 5 technology professionals are looking to leave their workplace in the short term, driving the sector's high turnover rate, one of the highest of all industries.

Women, Vulnerable In addition, the study found that people who identify as women have a higher risk of developing burnout than their male co-workers. Women tend to score higher on burnout levels: 46% of them feel exhausted and depleted of physical and emotional energy after a workday, compared to 38% of men who reported the same.