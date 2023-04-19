Strong Exposure Of Graffiti On The Streets



Puerto Vallarta has been affected by a strong exposure of graffiti in its streets, vacant lots, lamp posts, as well as in any space, where the people who carry out this type of actions are deteriorating its image and diminishing the quality of life, in language that is not proper of an international tourist destination, in which the image of this port is damaged.



With paint inscriptions on public or private properties, walls, urban furniture, or any space that can be used to be scratched.



Graffiti artists are people who have visited this city and have marked with graffiti, properties and streets with signatures to mark this city as their property. However, in Puerto Vallarta most of its streets are full of simple signatures (tags) that mark the territory of vandals, or scratches with the simple intention of expressing an idea, not very clear, which becomes a vandalic act of damage to private or public property.



And although in some entities of the country legislation has been passed to punish or regulate graffiti, as well as providing special spaces for graffiti artists, in Puerto Vallarta efforts have been made which have not been enough, since it is not even mentioned in the Regulations of Police and Good Government, where the closest is found in Article 25 which considers the following as offenses to public order and security in its clause IV.



Causing any type of nuisance or damage to persons or their property; or in Article 27, which considers misconduct in the provision of municipal public services and municipal property, paragraph VI. Mistreating, dirtying or making improper use of the facades of public buildings; and section XI, which states: Causing any type of damage to municipal property; however, there is no mention that graffiti is punishable.



In view of this situation, the indignation of the citizens grows day by day, who overnight see their property scratched, without finding a way to effectively combat this activity that unfortunately is becoming normalized, and that is detrimental to the quality of life of the people of Vallarta and the good image that tourists visiting this destination may have.



However, some people who have businesses that are being affected are starting to paint with white paint to clean and cover the unpleasant graffiti stain on their property.