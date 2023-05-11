The Lake Chapala Train.



One of the most important tourist destinations, and one of the most sought after places to live is Lake Chapala. Located in the south of the state, 45 kilometers from the city of Guadalajara, it borders Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Juanacatlán, Poncitlán, Tuxcueca and Jocotepec. It is the largest lake in the Mexican Republic and the main source of drinking water for the city of Guadalajara.



The municipality has promised in this administration to start a train that connects the city of Guadalajara with Lake Chapala, this train aims to contribute to the development of tourism in the region.



An ambitious project that has the economic support of the Association of neighbors of Ajijic, a town within the same municipality that houses a large number of naturalized foreigners already living in this area, as well as the Association of businessmen of the Chapala corridor.



The connections with the city are based on the need to bring products to sustain tourist services, the need for the region's young people to travel more easily to the city's schools and for tourism to have alternative routes to reach this beautiful destination.



One of the people in charge of this project is the German Alexander Killmer, who informed that this project is about to begin and that it will be built one kilometer per week since the structure will be built with steel material and not concrete like the Macrobus or the Guadalajara Light Railway. In addition, it will be a project totally elaborated with Jalisco technology.



The speed of the train will allow people to travel from one destination to another in only 30 minutes, something that will help free up traffic on the highway and improve the quality of life of the citizens of Chapala.