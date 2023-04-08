The Malecon Is Kept Clean For Easter Week



The Municipal Public Services Department informs that they will attend the cleaning and garbage collection services during the Holy Week and Easter holidays, in order to maintain a clean city and to provide a good image to visitors and residents.

The director of the agency, José Ascención Gil Calleja, reported that efforts have been redoubled with equipment and personnel to ensure the cleanliness of the personnel, to guarantee the cleanliness of the city, both in the downtown area, beaches and the tourist strip, without neglecting the neighborhoods and delegations of the municipality, in a coordinated work with other areas of the administration.

Gil Calleja pointed out that among the actions the cleaning of the Malecon area in the three shifts, in addition to the washing of this area in the early morning hours and a special crew that was the night shift to remove all the garbage that is generated in the area and to avoid a bad image for the area an for visitors.

Likewise, the Arches are washed in the mornings in the Arcos del Malecón, corners and sidewalks in the downtown area and the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, in addition to garbage collection during the three shifts, cleaning the shifts, the cleaning of truck stops, paperwork in the sidewalks and main avenue, in the north and south entrances, as well as the public squares.

He also emphasized the cleaning of the city's beaches, where his staff works extended hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from for the collection of garbage, which increases by up to 30 30 percent during this period, with the main objective of keeping these spaces clean for the enjoyment of visitors and residents.