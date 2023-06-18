Vallarta: A Paradise Of Freedom



Freedom is a concept that evokes the ability to change and transform because without change, the phenomenon of freedom cannot exist. That is why Puerto Vallarta offers countless alternatives for personal transformation, whether it be practicing yoga and delving into spirituality, embracing an existentialist mindset and living in the present moment, enjoying nightlife, or engaging in extreme sports. The possibilities are endless, and freedom is one of the defining characteristics of life for the people of Vallarta.

Living or visiting a place where nobody will criticize you for holding hands with your partner, kissing in public, or having eccentric tastes allows freedom to be exercised with greater security. Recently, a march in defense of Non-Discrimination was held, and Puerto Vallarta was the municipality that gave it the most importance. Even during the "Pride" celebrations, the "gay" flag was raised at the municipal presidency.

This beautiful tourist destination is undoubtedly an opportunity to delve into the profound freedom of choosing the path that best suits one's conscience. This may cause problems for the locals who have learned to live off tourism for decades. However, nothing is more important than respecting the right to self-determination, respecting the diversity of thoughts, feelings, and actions as long as they do not undermine societal morals, violate laws, or disrupt social order.

Puerto Vallarta is a realm that offers boundless possibilities to those who dare to seek freedom and listen to the sacred song of life in this mystical port.