Vessels At Risk Due To Sea Level Effects



Since yesterday, the sea has been presenting air currents that cause high swell levels, which is why waves of up to 4 meters and strong swell were observed yesterday afternoon at Los Muertos beach. This could cause boats to capsize due to the aggressiveness of the waves caused by the strong water currents under the sea caused by the phenomenon of a volcano. The National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that the Pacific coasts of Mexico -including the coasts of Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima- have registered "a slight rise in the sea since Saturday morning". This, after the explosion of an underwater volcano near Tonga, an Oceania country, in states such as Baja California and Colima.

The organism published in its social networks that the sea level is being monitored, while caution is recommended for boats and the coastal population, due to the possible presence of strong currents at the entrance of the ports. They also urge to follow the indications of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and Civil Protection in the corresponding locality. This Saturday morning, tsunami warnings were issued for the Pacific coasts of several countries, after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga. Until a few hours ago, videos of the sea waters entering land in Tonga were circulating on social networks, but recordings from other countries such as Japan and Chile have also been disseminated.