Whales Arrive In Puerto Vallarta



The sighting of Humpback Whales (Megaptera novaeangliae), the largest in the world, holds immense significance for Mexico as one of its most important tourist attractions. Consequently, it represents a significant income source for the country's economy. Just at the end of November and the beginning of December, these whales arrive on the coasts of the Mexican Pacific in search of warm, calm, and protected waters to give birth to their calves, traveling 5000 kilometers to reach the paradise of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas.

This magnificent mammal is also known as the "Yubarta." The name "humpback whale" derives from its diving technique—when submerging, it arches its back and displays its dorsal fin, creating the impression of a large hump. Its scientific name means "whale with big wings," referring to being the only cetacean with enormous pectoral fins, measuring between 15 and 16 meters in length and weighing 30 to 50 tons, depending on the temporary variation of its fat layer.

Most of our Indigenous Peoples, primarily the Nahuas and Chichimecas, were fervent worshippers of whales. They constructed dances and songs to welcome and venerate them with spiritual devotion, organizing rituals with drums and dances on the shore.

Ship logs dating back to the 18th century frequently mention whaling and fishing vessels that docked in the bay. At that time, Bahía de Banderas was also known as the "Humpback Bay" due to the number of humpback whales visible in the bay. Naturally, its geographical position attracted a large number of pirates and explorers.

On the upcoming Saturday, December 2nd, at sunset, at 4:30 pm, in the place our Indigenous Peoples called "Ueymich Kaltenpa," located behind the Hotel Rosita, a pre-Hispanic ceremony will take place to welcome the Humpback Whales. It is important to wear white attire and bring a one-meter-long staff or stick. It will be a beautiful ceremony organized by the "Atzin Yolohtli" Offering Circle to welcome the humpback whales. If possible, bring an offering of food or fruit.