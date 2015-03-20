New York Press Media Gets Updated on Riviera Nayarit

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- In a recent work visit from Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Convention Center Public Relations Department to New York, a private cocktail party for the New York Press Media was organized. 11 reporters, plus editors and free lance writers, making a total of 20 media personalities, attended the cocktail party. Each one of them has already been in Riviera Nayarit, they already know the destination, the gathering was only meant to bring them up-to-date with what is available at Riviera Nayarit. We expect that, more than 50,000,000 people in the USA would either learn or be reminded of our destination, as a result of this event.

Richard Zarkin, manager of the Public Relation office of Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Convention Center, said that in order to place Riviera Nayarit as the number one reason for Americans to travel to Mexico, is to in a very adequate manner, enhance information on the destination. The challenge, he said, is to do it in a massive way and, at the same time, to target specific markets.

All those who attended the cocktail party are very important, but some are more than others; for example: About.com, has more than 36,000,000 visits; The Daily Beast with more than 8,400.000 visits in a month (VUM); Fodor’s Travel more than 2,600,000 VUM; Jetsetter.com more than 3,800,000 and Vogue which gets more than 1,200,000 visits.

On the list of those who attended the event we also have: Newsweek, Travel & Leisure, National Geographic, New York Daily News, The Atlantic, NBCNews.com, Bridal Guide, The LUSHiousLife, New York Resident, The Daily Meal, NY Observer, Huffington Post and Travel.Yahoo.com. These press agencies have between 100,000 to 500,000 contacts.

Putting all the press agencies together, and adding the visits they all receive, we come up with way beyond 50,000,000 potential visitors who would learn about our tourist destination.

