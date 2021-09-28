2 Thousand 634 Passengers Arrive in Vallarta by Sea

This Tuesday the Carnival Panorama cruise ship arrived to dock at pier one of Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal, coming from the port of Los Angeles, California, USA. The Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta informed that "it is a great honor to be able to connect the 2,634 passengers and 1,452 crew members of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship with the magic of the destination, which is born between mountains by the sea and invites them to get to know all our traditions and culture". As in every arrival, besides being received the passengers with mariachi music, there was the presence of authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and National Service of Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA), with whom the "free talk" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to ensure the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.

SANITARY MEASURES ARE APPLIED It is worth mentioning that all the services provided to the cruise passengers follow all the sanitary measures and protocols for a healthy stay; likewise, the cruise ship is provided with the main port services. "The Puerto Vallarta Integral Port Administration works day by day to improve our processes and tourist-port services to continue providing them with quality and warmth to all our visitors and users." On the other hand, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall, through the Municipal Transit Subdirection, reinforces security in the crosswalk outside the maritime terminal so that visitors can walk safely towards the commercial area. Puerto Vallarta has been part of the Mexican Riviera route, integrated by Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas for more than 40 years. The cruise ship