43 International Cruise Ships Are Visiting Puerto Vallarta.



As every Tuesday, cruise ships arrive in Puerto Vallarta, bringing hundreds of tourists who enjoy the attractions our city offers. Thanks to them, a significant economic boost flows into Puerto Vallarta. Stores near the API are the most benefited from this world tourism gift. But not every day is a good day to achieve these incredible sales for people from all over the world who visit us through cruises, as only on Tuesdays and sometimes Thursdays can we see the arrival of cruise ships in our city, although it is also possible for the occasional arrival of one or two cruise ships. However, it is common to see the huge marine skyscrapers arrive on Tuesdays to anchor at Marina Puerto Vallarta.

In the first two months of 2024, our city received over 122 thousand passengers on 43 international cruise ships, which is a very admirable figure, largely due to the security measures being implemented in Acapulco, Guerrero, causing cruise ships to change their route to Puerto Vallarta. During this year, 2024, it is expected that around 73 thousand cruise passengers will arrive each month, with an average of 30 arrivals per month, which continues to benefit the economy of Vallarta.

In this month of March, Puerto Vallarta will receive 15 cruise arrivals, and to commemorate the third month, the first triple arrival of the year will occur, meaning the Norwegian Bliss, the Koningsdam, and the Zaandam will arrive in Puerto Vallarta.