Aeromexico to Use Biofuel in Its Airplanes



Aeromexico will operate its first flights between the United States and Mexico using biofuel that will reduce 27 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to more than 3,800 cars that will stop circulating one day in Mexico City. As part of the International Day Against Climate Change, Mexico's flagship airline announced that it will use .sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on flights departing from San Francisco, California to Guadalajara and Mexico City. The flights are operated on Boeing 737-800 aircraft with GE/Safran CFM56 engines. Almost 40,000 liters of biofuel made from waste animal fats and vegetable oils, as well as Jet A turbosine, were pu.for these trips. This was the beginning of a long-term partnership with Neste Company, a supplier of renewable fuel and considered one of the most sustainable companies in the world. The use of biofuel allows airlines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent, and Aeromexico is a pioneer in its use in Mexico and Latin America. In 2010, several flights were operated with sustainable fuels between Mexico and Costa Rica as part of the Vuelos Verdes (Green Flights) campaign.

In 2011, the first transatlantic flight was made between Mexico and Madrid using biofuel, and in 2012 a flight to São Paulo for the United Nations Sustainable Development Conference RIO+20, initiatives of the company's operations engineering team. Maria Dolores Paradis, the airline's Sustainable Project Planning Manager, commented, "Reducing CO2 emissions is part of our sustainable strategy to combat climate change. For more than a decade we have had a fuel efficiency program that has reduced around 270,000 tons of CO2, equivalent to the circulation of 105,000 cars per year in Mexico City. Aeromexico's operations, engineering and optimization teams work every day on these initiatives that challenge us as a company, as an industry, and contribute to a better future for Mexico and the world. As a result of energy efficiency actions, the airline has reduced fuel burn by up to 25 percent and is now reinforcing its commitment to expand its operations with the use of biofuel.