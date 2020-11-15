Aeroméxico Will Resume its Flights Abroad

Grupo Aeromexico will continue to resume flights to different cities and abroad, with the expectation of recovery that will take until 2022, after the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States that affected this sector. Aeromexico, which since the end of June has been undergoing a process of financial restructuring under US law, has been restarting frequencies after resuming operations due to the drop in demand from the epidemic.

"We will continue working on the reactivation, although much will depend on possible resurgence and this whole vaccine issue," said Giancarlo Mulinelli, the airline's vice president of global sales. The Mexican airline previously informed that in December it will resume several flights to cities abroad, with which it plans to recover 84% of the local market and 41% of the international market. Mulinelli said that the engine of the reactivation has been trips to vacation destinations such as beaches and visits to family members after the relaxation of the confinement, but that going forward the panorama continues to be complicated.

We are seeing a recovery, if we compare with 2019, probably going until 2022, and in some cases (such as the corporate segment), until the first quarter of 2023. "There is still a lot of uncertainty,” the executive added. The company's shares closed in good terms with a 6.41% gain in line with the solid performance of the rest of the market in the midst of positive news about an experimental vaccine against the virus. Aerovías de México S.A. de C.V., which operates as Aeroméxico, is a Mexican airline based at Mexico City's international airport, and has a fleet of 68 aircraft with 58 new orders and is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.